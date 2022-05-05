Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of birds take over couple’s home, cleanup continues

A California couple recently found hundreds of birds inside their home. (Source: KRCR)
By Sam Chimenti
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, Calif. (KRCR) - A couple in California said they recently came home to hundreds of swallows in their house.

Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned home after making a short trip to find the birds had taken over.

“As we pulled up, we were thinking, you know, 20 birds or so. That’s no big deal. We opened the door, and it was like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. There were birds flying everywhere. I mean, it was crazy,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

The Reitemeyer’s home is in Redding, California, and they said apparently, the birds got into their home by going through the chimney.

“We were ducking and dodging. I was grabbing a handful of birds; I grabbed maybe three or so at a time,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

The couple said it hasn’t been easy getting things back to normal after the bird takeover as their cleanup continues.

“You can’t get all that bird stuff out of the furniture. So, all of the furniture is gone, and all of the carpets are gone. The blinds are gone, everything,” Gary Reitemeyer said.

Copyright 2022 KRCR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Long-time Washoe County elected official David Humke dies
Dr. Kory Gill has reportedly been fired by Texas A&M University and facing sexual assault...
Report: University fires sports medicine doctor amid sexual assault allegations
Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.
ATV & RZR Tours available in Douglas County
Honoring fallen peace officers
Fallen Nevada Peace Officers Remembered in Carson City
A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.
TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at DC airport