Tea & Bustles at the Fourth Ward School Museum

By Denise Wong
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s almost tea time!  There’s a good reason to head to Virginia City this month for the Tea and Bustles event at the Historic Fourth Ward School Museum.  Enjoy tea, brunch, a Victorian fashion show and more in a unique setting.  Nora Stefu stopped by KOLO 8 to give details about the event and why it’s so important for the historic property.

