Reno man gets 11+ years in prison for selling almost 41 oz of meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man will spend 11 years, three months in prison for selling almost 41 ounces of methamphetamine in early 2020.

Richard Nelson, 33, will also have five years of supervised release.

Nelson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Jan 25 to one count of selling 50 grams or more of meth.

Prosecutors said between Jan. 3, 2020, to March 12, 2020, Nelson sold meth and heroin five times. The cumulative weight of the meth he sold was 1,144 grams, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He has a prior felony drug conviction in Nevada and when investigators searched his home they found a 12-gauge shotgun and a .357-caliber handgun.

This case was investigated by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Reno Police Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Department of Corrections, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada Gaming Commission. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andolyn Johnson prosecuted the case.

