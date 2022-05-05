Advertisement

Portola man arrested on arson charge

By Steve Timko
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTOLA, Calif.. (KOLO) -The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a Portola, Calif., man on charges of arson and parole violation for a fire late Monday in Portola.

Several people reported the home on fire on Portola’s Main Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Three fire agencies responded and quickly put out the fire at the uninhabited home, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned the following morning that Joel Walker, 35, was the previous tenant of the home and had been on scene just prior to the fire.

Investigators learned Walker caused the fire and he was booked into the Plumas County Correctional Center and is being held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300.

