Advertisement

No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019. Chappelle says his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing. He became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs. He said in a statement through his spokesperson that the plan wasn’t the right fit for the village.(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man arrested on suspicion of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with any felonies, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, police said, after rushing the stage toward the end of Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the outdoor amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to a photo released by police.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct,” the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage while performing Tuesday night. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/Sean Azari/BuzzFeed News/Jed Simon)

The case has been referred to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office, which prosecutes misdemeanors within the city. An email seeking comment from the office was not immediately returned.

Jail records showed Lee was still being held Thursday in lieu of $30,000 bail, Mendez said. It was not immediately known if he had retained a lawyer, and the motive for the attack was unclear.

People standing in the wings of the stage, including actor Jamie Foxx and rapper Busta Rhymes, rushed on to the stage to try to help Chappelle.

Security guards chased and overpowered Lee, who was taken away in an ambulance for treatment of an unspecified injury.

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” Chappelle’s publicist Carla Sims said in a statement.

Chappelle was attacked as he was wrapping up a routine in which he talked about how comedians have to worry more about their personal security in the wake of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony where the Oscar-winning actor slapped Chris Rock on live television in reaction to a joke about his wife.

Rock was also in the wings of Chappelle’s show, He grabbed the mic and jokingly asked, “Was that Will Smith?”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - In this July 13, 2021 photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading...
Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago
US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
A Florida school bus driver saves 40 students after bus catches fire.
WATCH: Driver saves 40 students after school bus catches fire
Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children...
4 daycare workers charged after giving children melatonin, officials say