Advertisement

Nevada Democrats submit bid to host first-in-the-nation primary

Nevada election graphic
Nevada election graphic(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Democratic Party has officially made its move to have Nevada hold the first-in-the-nation Presidential Primary.

On Thursday, the party submitted a bid to the Democratic National Convention to bump up Nevada in the selection process.

In the letter, the party said in part:

“Nevada’s broad demographic, geographic, economic diversity, and battleground status make us uniquely qualified for the critical role of shaping the direction of the race to the White House.”

“Although breaking from tradition is never easy, Nevada has a powerful argument to make to the DNC that this is the right choice for our party and for the entire country. Over the coming months, we look forward to showcasing Nevada’s strengths and making the case that the first-in-the-nation primary should be hosted in a state that reflects the rest of America.”

Last June, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a bill into law making Nevada the first state to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.

New Hampshire has moved to bump up its own primary to remain first in the nation.

Read the Nevada Democrats’ full letter of intent below:

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Las Vegas car crash
Political science expert discusses impact of leaked abortion opinion
Political Science expert discusses impact of leaked abortion opinion on midterms
The East William Complete Street Project will transform the corridor between North Carson...
Carson City leaders want to hear from you about $21 million street project
Protesters gather outside the Federal Building on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Protesters gather in downtown Reno following leaked abortion opinion