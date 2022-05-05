Nevada Democrats submit bid to host first-in-the-nation primary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Democratic Party has officially made its move to have Nevada hold the first-in-the-nation Presidential Primary.

On Thursday, the party submitted a bid to the Democratic National Convention to bump up Nevada in the selection process.

In the letter, the party said in part:

“Nevada’s broad demographic, geographic, economic diversity, and battleground status make us uniquely qualified for the critical role of shaping the direction of the race to the White House.”

“Although breaking from tradition is never easy, Nevada has a powerful argument to make to the DNC that this is the right choice for our party and for the entire country. Over the coming months, we look forward to showcasing Nevada’s strengths and making the case that the first-in-the-nation primary should be hosted in a state that reflects the rest of America.”

Last June, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a bill into law making Nevada the first state to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots.

New Hampshire has moved to bump up its own primary to remain first in the nation.

Read the Nevada Democrats’ full letter of intent below:

