The Los Corazones are back at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Cinco de Mayo you can celebrate with a little bit of baseball. The Reno Aces are now decked out the rest of this week until Saturday in their Los Corazones uniform.

Greater Nevada Field will have festivities from drink deals to authentic food. Vince Ruffino, VP of Marketing and Communications for the Reno Aces shared what the community can expect,

“Tonight is a Coors Light Thursday so come on out. We have $2 Coors Light, $4 Aceball Ales, we have taco plate specials, Tajin fruit cups, Esquites helmet bowls. Tomorrow’s a fireworks Friday and then Saturday is a conclusion of our event with dancers here at the ballpark,” Ruffino said.

Game time is 6:35 p.m. today through Saturday.

