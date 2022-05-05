Advertisement

Lip sync battle honors life of teacher

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A show of support for the family of a Spanish Springs High School teacher who recently passed away from cancer.

A lip sync battle was held Wednesday in honor of Jaclyn Jones.

The event served as a fundraiser to help send her two sons to college. It also included a bake sale and silent auction.

It wasn’t only current students who turned out for the event, but many who had already graduated as well.

“There’s several kids that graduated years ago,” said teacher Matt Faker. “Some of her old softball players are in there, 22, 23-year-old students that used to be here, graduated, and are off to college that came back to be a part of it.”

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can still donate to help Jaclyn’s family through a GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.
ATV & RZR Tours available in Douglas County
Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial in Carson City
Fallen officers honored in Carson City
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Greater Nevada Field
The Los Corazones are back at Greater Nevada Field
Medicinal marijuana patient numbers are up, according to the North Country’s only medical...
Sparks concludes workshops to discuss allowing drive-through windows at marijuana dispensaries