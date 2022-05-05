Lip sync battle honors life of teacher

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A show of support for the family of a Spanish Springs High School teacher who recently passed away from cancer.

A lip sync battle was held Wednesday in honor of Jaclyn Jones.

The event served as a fundraiser to help send her two sons to college. It also included a bake sale and silent auction.

It wasn’t only current students who turned out for the event, but many who had already graduated as well.

“There’s several kids that graduated years ago,” said teacher Matt Faker. “Some of her old softball players are in there, 22, 23-year-old students that used to be here, graduated, and are off to college that came back to be a part of it.”

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can still donate to help Jaclyn’s family through a GoFundMe account.

