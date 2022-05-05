Kesem at UNR preps for first in-person summer camp

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local chapter of Kesem at the University of Nevada is getting ready to host its first in-person summer camp. Kesem is a nationwide community driven by college student leaders that supports children through and beyond a parent or guardian’s cancer. While it offers free, fun-filled programs throughout the year, this year’s summer camp will be a major milestone for the local chapter which was only able to hold a virtual Camp Kesem last year. Camper applications are now open.



Student leaders with Kesem are also hoping to raise money to send kids to the camp. They are holding the Make the Magic fundraiser this Friday, which will be hosted by event coordinators. It is set up similar to a webinar and will highlight the Kesem story and participants’ personal experiences.



The group is also holding a Scentsy fundraiser, which runs through the month of May. When people purchase items from this online store using the link, the company donates a percentage of the proceeds to Kesem.



The link to apply for Camp Kesem can be found here:

https://kesem.force.com/s/campsession?language=en_US



The link to the Make the Magic fundraiser can be found here:

https://donate.kesem.org/event/camp-kesem-at-university-of-nevada-reno-make-the-magic-fy-2022/e393237



The link to the Scentsy fundraiser can be found here:

https://stacydemitropoulos.scentsy.us/party/16119560/camp-kesem-fundraiser

