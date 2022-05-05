Advertisement

How SCOTUS opinion leak could impact Nevada’s healthcare system

Reversing Roe vs Wade could have implications in Nevada.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade is set to be overturned, many are filled with questions and uncertainty. Circumstances in question include, how the decision may impact healthcare services in Nevada.

According to a recent study by the Guttmacher Institute, when it comes to people from other states who could be heading to Nevada to get abortion care, the Silver state would see an increase of 63%, with up to 180,000 people now having to turn to Nevada as their nearest abortion access point.

This means, Reno’s local Planned Parenthood Mar Monte location may see a new influx of people seeking abortion treatment.

“For Mar Monte, we’ve been taking steps to make sure that we’re expanding services in areas that we’re probably going to see an influx in patients...We are expanding services in Reno, we are training more of our staff in abortion care services, we want to make sure everybody is going to be able to be seen and get the care that they need,” said Daela Gibson, Public Affairs Director for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.

At least 23 states across the country, are poised to ban abortion immediately - if and when the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade comes down, including our neighboring states of Idaho, Utah, and Arizona.

“We are a California/Nevada affiliate and that could mean that we have, across our 39 health centers, an increase of 200 to 500 new patients a week,” said Gibson.

The official Supreme Court decision is expected to come down later this summer.

