Advertisement

Head-on crash kills VW driver near Elko

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Volkswagen Golf collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup Tuesday evening on Nevada 227 about 3 miles south of Elko and the Golf driver died, the Nevada State Police reported Thursday.

Haley Storey, 27, who recently moved to the Elko area from Baker City, Ore., died and her juvenile passenger received minor injuries, the NSP said.

It happened on the Lamoille Highway about 7:15 p.m. The 2014 Volkswagen was going north when Storey failed to make through a right-hand curve and crossed the center line and collided with the 2020 Ram 5500 service truck, the NSP said.

The Golf went across the northbound lane and came to a rest on the highway shoulder.

The truck came to a stop in the southbound lane. The Dodge driver wore a seatbelt and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The crash closed the highway, but it was fully reopened by midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Mitchell Payne at 775-753-1111.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Long-time Washoe County elected official David Humke dies
Your desert adventure awaits! Lake Tahoe Adventures is accepting bookings for ATV and RZR tours.
ATV & RZR Tours available in Douglas County
Honoring fallen peace officers
Fallen Nevada Peace Officers Remembered in Carson City
Nevada Law Officers Memorial, Carson City
Nevada honors its fallen peace officers
Local, state, and federal fire officials joined Governor Steve Sisolak at our state’s capitol...
Local, state and federal officials talk to Gov. Sisolak about upcoming fire season