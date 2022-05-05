Head-on crash kills VW driver near Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Volkswagen Golf collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup Tuesday evening on Nevada 227 about 3 miles south of Elko and the Golf driver died, the Nevada State Police reported Thursday.

Haley Storey, 27, who recently moved to the Elko area from Baker City, Ore., died and her juvenile passenger received minor injuries, the NSP said.

It happened on the Lamoille Highway about 7:15 p.m. The 2014 Volkswagen was going north when Storey failed to make through a right-hand curve and crossed the center line and collided with the 2020 Ram 5500 service truck, the NSP said.

The Golf went across the northbound lane and came to a rest on the highway shoulder.

The truck came to a stop in the southbound lane. The Dodge driver wore a seatbelt and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The crash closed the highway, but it was fully reopened by midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Mitchell Payne at 775-753-1111.

