Founder, Christopher Minnes shares how athletes prepare to compete in “The Greatest Bodybuilding Show on Earth”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bodybuilding isn’t just about physical strength, though there is plenty of muscle to go around! It’s also about mental toughness and the ability to set a goal and see it through completion. What fans will see at The Greatest Bodybuilding Show on Earth is the end of months, and even years, of hard work, discipline and dedication for more than 150 athletes.

The owner and founder, Christopher Minnes, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Saturday’s NPC Mother Lode amateur bodybuilding competition. Bodybuilders of all ages will show off the best physique of their lives in categories like Fitness, Bikini, Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Women’s Physique, Figure and Wellness. There will also be steampunk circus acts throughout the show.

The Greatest Bodybuilding Show on Earth is Saturday, May 7 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Ballroom at 10 a.m. (NPC Pre Judging) and 6:00 p.m. (NPC Finals).

Reserve your ticket on the Center Podium website or watch it live on Center Podium TV.

