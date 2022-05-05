Advertisement

Fallen officers to be honored in Carson City

Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial in Carson City
Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial in Carson City(KOLO / Ed Pearce)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A tribute will be held Thursday to officers killed in the line of duty.

The Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony will honor 144 fallen responders including Micah May who was killed in Las Vegas last July after he was hit by a carjacking suspect.

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags to be flown at half staff at the capitol through Friday for the ceremony.

It starts at 1 p.m. May 5, 2022 outside the State Capitol Building in Carson City.

On Friday, the 35th annual James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Idlewild Park in Reno.

