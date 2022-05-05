Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Las Vegas car crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer is recovering from face and head injuries after she was injured in a car crash.

Michele Fiore’s campaign aide, Rory McShane, said in an email Tuesday that she suffered a broken orbital bone and head trauma in the wreck.

Las Vegas police say the crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday near a busy crossroads in northwest Las Vegas.

Fiore’s campaign released a statement saying she was treated at University Medical Center for a concussion, several broken bones and bruises. Fiore has been a City Council member since 2018.

