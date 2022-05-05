Advertisement

Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Las Vegas car crash

In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in Henderson, Nev. In her quest to be Nevada's next governor, Las Vegas city councilwoman Fiore has been spending thousands on television ads. But instead of airing them only in the Las Vegas media market to be seen by millions of voters, she's also targeting an audience of one. Fiore in November purchased TV spots on Fox News in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, Fla., media market likely so they can be seen by former President Trump at Mar-A-Lago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer is recovering from face and head injuries after she was injured in a car crash.

Michele Fiore’s campaign aide, Rory McShane, said in an email Tuesday that she suffered a broken orbital bone and head trauma in the wreck.

Las Vegas police say the crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday near a busy crossroads in northwest Las Vegas.

Fiore’s campaign released a statement saying she was treated at University Medical Center for a concussion, several broken bones and bruises. Fiore has been a City Council member since 2018.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

