Community invited to support the Veterans Healing Camp’s work helping military service men and women

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans Healing Camp is a local grassroots non-profit in Silver Springs is on a mission help educate veterans to overcome fear and anxiety to live healthy and productive lives. The program was founded by Iranian-immigrant Shahla Fadaie and her two children, Forest and Sumer. According to the website, “the project was inspired by forest’s career in the military and Sumer’s degree in agriculture. Shahla is a proud United States citizen and this is her way of giving back to our great country.”

She said on Morning Break that when her son was deployed to Afghanistan, she prayed he would return home. God answered her prayers, but Forest came home with physical and mental wounds- some that will never heal. But through the care, comfort and comraderie between the veterans and the volunteers at the camp, healing is possible for many of the soldiers who come here looking for help.

Digital outreach coordinator, Roger Benedict, joined Fadaie on Morning Break to talk about how the community can continue to help the Veterans Healing Camp in their mission to serve those who served.

Saturday, May 7 at Casino Fandango in Carson City, the Veterans Healing Camp is hosting the Nowruz (New Year) Celebration Feast to benefit the non-profit. The event is from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. There will be a gourmet buffet dinner, featured speakers, color guard, a traditional “Nowruz” fire jump, music and dancing, a silent auction, raffles and door prizes.

Tickets can be purchased individually or as a table. You are encouraged to invite or sponsor a veteran at your table to honor them for their service.

