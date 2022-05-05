Carson City’s fentanyl cases on the rise

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The threat fentanyl poses nationwide is no longer news, but the increase in its use in places like Carson City may be. So, this week the sheriff’s office is warning they are seeing an alarming rise in cases.

Last year there were 22 fentanyl-related incidents in the capital city. Already this year there have been 10 and there’s no reason be believe the numbers will be going down anytime soon.

“We’ve had people OD behind the wheel,” says Sgt. T.J. Boggan, Supervisor of the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team. “We’ve had people that would normally use heroin or methamphetamine not knowing that it’s laced with fentanyl and they will overdose.”

In a medical setting, fentanyl is a powerful pain killer. Out on the streets, it’s a hidden supercharger added to enhance the effects of common street drugs like cocaine, meth or heroin. “It can even be put in marijuana,” notes Boggan, “and be used to increase the effects of the drug. So it can pretty much be used in all of the common drugs that we are seeing on the streets already.”

How much may be hidden in a dose of any of those drugs is something the user can’t know. It’s like playing Russian Roulette every time they use.

That hidden danger is a threat to the rest of us as well as even accidental exposure can be lethal. Boggan says even officers who suspect they’ve come across it are careful.

“We don’t know what kind of drugs are present when we are doing our investigations. we treat them all as if they have some combination of fentanyl inside of them.”

Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders never know when they will encounter it. They typically have doses of the antidote NARCAN .handy.

They say anyone exposed to fentanyl should seek medical care immediately

