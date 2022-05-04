Advertisement

WCSO raises awareness about mental health

WCSO
WCSO(none)
By Denise Wong
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to let those struggling with depression or mental illness know that  they are not alone.

It has posted signs of positivity and encouragement outside the Sheriff’s Office on Parr Boulevard.  Sheriff Darin Balaam says it’s to show support and let community members know that there is help available.

“With mental health awareness month, it’s about putting those signs out to let our community know as they drive by or if they come to visit, that we’re thinking of them,” says Sheriff Balaam.  “I hope when they drive by, they feel encouragement that there’s somebody.  There’s somebody that’s caring that can reach out to.”

Sheriff Balaam says if people are struggling with mental health issues and feel that they need help, but don’t know where to get it, they’re encouraged to walk through the front door of the Sheriff’s Office and ask.  He says his office is dedicated to connecting the people and their families with the assistance they need.

