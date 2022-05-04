Washoe County 4-H Youth Development preps for Nevada Jr. Livestock Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 4-H can connect young people to the community and an animal or two. The Washoe County 4-H Youth Development Program provides hands-on learning for kids. Happening May 5-7, the Nevada Junior Livestock Show will be at the Livestock Events Center.

Youth from ages 5 through 19 can be a part of 4-H and with 15,000 events that happen in Washoe County each year alone, working with livestock gives kids a new opportunity to build confidence, gain leadership, and even learn transferrable skills like record keeping.

Kelsey Conklin, the Community-Based Instructor for Washoe County 4-H

“We do have a very active membership in Washoe County. We have youth that shows everything from sheep and swine and goats and horses to reptiles and amphibians. We also have a bee club. A cooking club, baking, sewing, and if your youth has something they like to do we probably have someone who will want to do it with,” Conklin said.

Besides presenting in shows these kids also go out in the community and share detailed folders of their animals in hopes to sell them. Show preparation and training livestock takes time. Faye, a 4-H member, mentioned what will go into getting her turkey ready for the show,

“I’ll have to make sure my turkey is really clean and I’ll have to get him to the livestock events center, and I’ll have to make sure Turkey is nice and trained so he doesn’t go everywhere when I’m trying to show him, Faye said.

The experience can even prepare kids for work and life, Aria and Keira with Washoe County 4-H have been a part of the program for three years, they said,

“You get a chance to experience a lot of things and figure out what you like and I would say 4-H is really fun as long as you don’t mind getting your hands dirty. It’s a nice experience for everyone to see animals grow and how it works, Keira said.

“It’s a nice experience for everyone to see animals grow and how it works”, Aria mentioned.

For more information about Washoe County 4-H, click here.

Click here for Nevada Junior Livestock details.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.