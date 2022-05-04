Advertisement

Team USA honored at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House honored more than 600 U.S. Olympic athletes today.

Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 and 2022 games traveled to D.C. and were welcomed by the President on the south lawn.

Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton reports, “As the White House has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, President Joe Biden has invited Team U.S.A. to the White House for the first time in his presidency.”

Hundreds of Team U.S.A. athletes were greeted with cheers from fans who attended the in-person celebration. It was a welcoming the team missed out on during the 2020 summer games in Tokyo due to the pandemic.

The 200 medalists were honored by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden congratulated the athletes saying, “We believe in America anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, spoke on behalf of the athletes. “This team is resilient. We came together and we persevered. And we hope we’ve made this country proud.”

Cullerton spoke with some of the athletes after the ceremony. Watch their comments below.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

(Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters Richmond/Facebook)
Your chance to win $20,000
FILE. House fire graphic.
Portola man arrested on arson charge
reno hidden room
reno hidden room
Planned Parenthood exterior
Local Implications o Reversing Roe vs Wade
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Las Vegas car crash