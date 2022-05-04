Advertisement

Study shows Nevada ranks 51st in life improvement for seniors over last decade

5-3-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A recent study claims the Silver State is behind the rest of the country when it comes to improving the lives of local seniors.

Using CDC and Census resources, Seniorly looked at trends from 2011 to 2020 to determine the strides each state (and the District of Columbia) have made in enriching the lives of its older residents.

The study focused on four areas: physical health, mental health, finances and social factors.

Physical health looked at the age-adjusted rates of death due to Alzheimiers, cancer, COPD, diabetes and heart disease. Nevada’s rise of 24% from 2011 to 2020 was 50th in the country, with only Utah (26%) showing a worse figure.

As far as finances, Nevada ranked 51st when it came to increase in Social Security payments. The Silver State’s 7% rise was the lowest compared to a 19% increase in the District of Columbia.

To see the rest of the results, check out the study here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

The East William Complete Street Project will transform the corridor between North Carson...
Carson City leaders want to hear from you about $21 million street project
Reno Margarita Day Crawl
New Reno Day Crawl debuts this weekend
WCSO
WCSO raises awareness about mental health
5-3-22
Study: Nevada last in nation for senior life improvement from 2011-2020