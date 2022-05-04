Study shows Nevada ranks 51st in life improvement for seniors over last decade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A recent study claims the Silver State is behind the rest of the country when it comes to improving the lives of local seniors.

Using CDC and Census resources, Seniorly looked at trends from 2011 to 2020 to determine the strides each state (and the District of Columbia) have made in enriching the lives of its older residents.

The study focused on four areas: physical health, mental health, finances and social factors.

Physical health looked at the age-adjusted rates of death due to Alzheimiers, cancer, COPD, diabetes and heart disease. Nevada’s rise of 24% from 2011 to 2020 was 50th in the country, with only Utah (26%) showing a worse figure.

As far as finances, Nevada ranked 51st when it came to increase in Social Security payments. The Silver State’s 7% rise was the lowest compared to a 19% increase in the District of Columbia.

To see the rest of the results, check out the study here.

