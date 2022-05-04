Sparks High School Principal retires soon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ever since middle school, Kevin Carroll says he knew he wanted to be a teacher.

“Had a P.E. teacher and a coach who I really looked up to,” says Carroll. “And I said I want to be like him when I grow up,” he says.

He became a biology teacher but soon aspired to work in administration. For the last nine years, he has been the principal at Sparks High School.

“I love building relationships with the staff, with the community—parents,” says Carroll. “That’s the best part of the job is that relationship piece; getting to know people at a different level than just a student, parent or community member,” he says.

He says he’s tried to be a consensus builder at the school, and because of it, staff and teachers have all worked together to make sure the students at the smallest public high school in the district get the best education possible. That has translated into the highest graduation rate of any public high school in Sparks and the 5th highest rate of all comprehensive high schools in the district.

His office contains awards, including one given last year for Nevada’s secondary principal of the year.

But that doesn’t mean Carroll hasn’t had his challenges.

For two years his, and all the other schools in the district, had to deal with COVID.

“We dealt with a lot of mental health issues, we still are,” he says of the virus that changed the way the school operated. “We aren’t truly out of the pandemic yet. We had to maneuver through things we never had to maneuver through before. There were times when I thought I should retire last year. I did think about that. And I know a lot of people did. But I wanted to get back into the building with students,” he says.

He is loved and respected by nearly everyone in the school. His energy is infectious, and it is apparent he genuinely cares about the students who walk the hallways of Sparks High School.

Asked how he wants to be remembered?

“Was caring, was calm, really took care of his people,” he replies.

Carroll says moving boxes appeared on his desk when he came back from a trip on Monday. It’s a nice gesture.

But certainly not enough space to pack all the memories from Sparks High School.

Name plate of Sparks High School principal Kevin Carroll (Terri Russell)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.