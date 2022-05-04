Resources available at free family health festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families can learn more about the health resources available to them at a free health festival Wednesday.

Washoe County, United Way, Immunize Nevada and dozens of other organizations have teamed up for the event which offers vaccines, dental screenings, cancer screenings and more.

Families can also get enrollment assistance for Nevada Health Link insurance.

Organizers will also be raffling off 6 bikes donated by the Kiwanis Bike Program.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center at 3925 Neil Road.

Family Health Festival (United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra)

