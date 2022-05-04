Political Science expert discusses impact of leaked abortion opinion on midterms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The stunning revelation of a supreme court abortion opinion, suggesting Roe V. Wade might come to an end soon is shaking the national political landscape.

“We are early in this, when we see the primary coming up in Nevada that could have some impact on the Republican side, Democrats don’t really have much contention in their primary,” said Fred Lokken, department chair of political science at TMCC.

While the document is a draft and justices can change their votes before a final decision, the leak is giving democrats a unifying message.

“This is growing now to become the issue in the fall campaign,” said Lokken. “I will not be surprised, but that this will be the issue pushing the economy, inflation, all of the issues we thought we would be discussing in the fall, will be taking second fiddle to this key issue of women health rights.”

If the draft holds true, Nevada would not be affected by the supreme court ruling to overturn the 1973 decision, because abortion rights were codified by statute in 1990.

Attorney general Aaron Ford, sending this message Tuesday, “voters in Nevada guaranteed a right to a legal abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy... If you need reproductive health services, make that appointment with your doctor.”

On the other hand, Republicans have applauded the contents of the document, with candidate for governor Dean Heller saying “I am committed to supporting pro-life judges and continuing to fight for the sanctity of life and unborn children in Nevada.”

According to CNN, 13 states have passed so-called “trigger laws”, or bans designed to go into effect if Roe is overturned.

“We’ve already seen more people from out of state seeking abortion care services at our health center in Reno and in other areas of the state,” said Daela Gibson, director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. “This was the first step, this was the first big battle that they created, and next could definitely be the dismantling of rights that people worked decades and hundreds of years for some areas for LGBTQ+ rights, trans rights.”

Lokken says the leak undermines the functionality of the court and can not happen again.

A very controversial and historic moment, especially because the supreme court rarely overturns decisions. Again, the opinion is not final until is officially published and that’s not expected until late June or early July.

