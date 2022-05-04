New Reno Day Crawl debuts this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to get in on the tradition of Reno Crawl without having to wait until nightfall. The Margarita Day Crawl takes place this Saturday, May 7. It runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and starts at The Eddy in Downtown Reno. Cups can be purchased and reserved before the event by going to crawlreno.com. Ed Adkins of Crawl Reno stopped by to tell people what they can expect.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.