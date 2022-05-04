Mosquito abatement begins in North Valleys, Spanish Springs

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Mosquito abatement begins Thursday morning in Washoe County with the goal of preventing West Nile virus in our community.

The Washoe County Health District’s Vector Borne Disease Program will start larviciding applications May 5 in the North Valleys and Spanish Springs areas, and will end in South Washoe County.

A total of 1,000 acres will be covered, the health district said.

In a press release, health leaders said the applications are key to preventing West Nile virus. The main source of transmission to humans is from mosquitoes. Cases of WNV can occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, the health district said.

The mosquito control products used are environmentally friendly and only target mosquito larvae in the water to inhibit their ability to become biting adults, the health district said, and there is no adverse effects to animals or humans.

Specific areas to be targeted are the North Valleys, Swan Lake, Double Diamond/Damonte area and Washoe Lake.

Additional planned aerial larviciding dates are as follows:

• June 9, 2022

• July 14, 2022

• August 18, 2022

• September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.