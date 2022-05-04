Advertisement

May The Fourth Be With You: Local artist celebrates Star Wars Day with DIY canvas paintings

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lynzie Ruecker has always been an artist. From traditional canvas painting to body art to injury simulation make-up, she does it all! She is a paint instructor at Van Gogh and Vino, a make-up artist for Image Perspectives and a body paint artist at the Body Paint Factory.

And on May the Fourth, 2022, she stopped by Morning Break to give us a sneak peek at artwork you can create at the Star Wars themed paint party happening Wednesday night at the San Marcos Grill at 6:30 p.m.

We also has special guest and KOLO 8 producer, Jayde Ryan, on the show in full cosplay as the Jedi, Ahsoka!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

