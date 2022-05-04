Homeless camp leaves piles of trash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Deborah Plant had a view many would envy. From the third floor window of her condominium she could see the whole valley and a natural area just across McCarran Boulevard.

Then four encampments of homeless moved in and the trash began piling up.

She called the city. They sent two officers from their HOPES team offering services.

The homeless they encountered were ‘services resistant.’ They wanted no help. After a couple of months they moved on.

Deborah got a close up look at what they left. Mountains of trash. Some of it the kind of items often used and discarded by homeless campers. Some of it not. There’s an electronic keyboard for instance. “You look at this stuff. Much of it are items that once belonged to someone else. This isn’t the kind of stuff the homeless carry around with them.”

The trash is beginning to scatter with the wind, but there are piles of it, one for each camp and other evidence of their occupation.

“Somebody has a poop bucket over there with their name on it, says that is their poop. Seriously?” And amid the trash, some hypodermic needles.

The Orr Ditch runs through this property to the Truckee River. We’re told the trash poses no threat to city water supplies, but the same people say it doesn’t belong in the river either.

“All this needs to go,” says Plant. “It needs to be out of here. It’s just going to keep blowing down into the water way and into somebody’s yard. I am angry about the homeless situation. This is a nice area. Those homes over there, they’re nice homes. The people there are just trying to live too. and now they have all this in their backyard. They can’t possibly feel safe coming in and out of their homes.”

This is private property. The clean up is the owner’s responsibility. Who that is and when they might tackle the job is, at the moment, unclear.

In the meantime, a new camp is emerging just a block to the east.

