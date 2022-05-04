Help international organizations eradicate the world of polio by joining the Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s hard to believe that in 2022, nearly 70 years after a cure for polio was discovered, there are still people other countries diagnosed with this disease. Eradicating the world of polio is one of the the goal of Rotary International. Since the late 2000s, The Rotary Club of Reno Centennial Sunset and Immunize Nevada have hosted the Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run/Walk to raise money to help organizations fighting this disease worldwide.

This year’s event is the 13th annual run/walk and the first time the group has hosted an in person race event since 2019.

The goal is to get at least 200 runners to the Washoe County’s San Rafael Park at the Peavine Pavilion on Saturday, May 7. You have the option of a 10K run, 5K run or walk; and if you are not in town, you can register for a virtual walk/run.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Rotary Foundation’s Polio Plus Fund, the RCS Rotary Foundation Inc. and Immunize Nevada. Since the inaugural Polio Purple Pinkie Trail Run, over $85,900 has been raised and donated toward the eradication of polio.

For more information and to register, click here. You can also find the event on Facebook.

