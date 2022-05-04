Advertisement

Gun accidentally fires during fight in Sparks; suspect arrested

Jake Efrain Aguilera
Jake Efrain Aguilera(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man Wednesday for possession of a stolen motor vehicle after a struggle in which a gun accidentally fired.

The incident happened May 4, 2022 about 11:49 a.m. at a shopping center on Prater Way near McCarran Boulevard.

Police said two males got into a fight and one pulled a gun to prevent the theft of his vehicle. The gun accidentally fired and they struggled for control of the gun, police said. The fired shot injured no one and caused no property damage.

Jake Efrain Aguilera, 19, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

