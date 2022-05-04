Growing Up Reno: Carolina Segovia shows us how to make beautiful succulent wreaths

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Succulents are great for newbie plant parents because they don’t require a lot of care.

In January, Carolina Segovia, the owner and creative director of Enchanted Gardens by Carolina, showed Morning Break viewers how to make beautiful succulent gardens. Now she’s back to show off how she uses these desert plants in decorative wreaths.

Supplies:

Grapevine wreaths

Succulent cuttings

Moss

Glue gun and glue sticks

Wire cutters

Thin wire

Directions:

Watch Wednesday’s interview for a quick demonstration on the basics of making these wreaths.

Thank you, Plants of Joy for providing today’s succulents! Use the promo code, LOVEMOM9 for 20% off your next purchase before Mother’s Day.

And to purchase your own succulent wreath or garden, message Carolina Segovia on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.