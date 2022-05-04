Advertisement

Former CCSD teacher, pastor pleads guilty to attempted lewdness with child

Reynaldo Crespin
Reynaldo Crespin(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County School District teacher and pastor has entered a guilty plea to attempted lewdness with a child, court records show.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempted lewdness with a child in Clark County District Court, records show. Crespin previously faced two counts sexual assault against a person under 14 and two counts of sexual assault against a person under 16 along with five counts of lewdness.

Crespin was arrested in Albuquerque, N.M. after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he was wanted for sex crimes against children.

Crespin is a former teacher at Hickey Elementary School and was a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church. CCSD said he was hired in July 2016 and left the district in February 2022.

Crespin’s sentencing was set for Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
Portola man arrested on arson charge
reno hidden room
reno hidden room
Planned Parenthood exterior
Local Implications o Reversing Roe vs Wade
In this April 26, 2016, file photo, Michele Fiore participates in a Republican debate in...
Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Las Vegas car crash
What's Up Downtown
What's Up Downtown