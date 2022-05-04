Advertisement

Carson City leaders want to hear from you about $21 million street project

The East William Complete Street Project will transform the corridor between North Carson...
The East William Complete Street Project will transform the corridor between North Carson Street and the I-580 interchange from a high-speed vehicle thoroughfare to a destination roadway shared by all users including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians; otherwise known as a Complete Street.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:48 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City leaders want to hear from you about a project to improve 1.5 miles of U.S. 50 between North Carson Street to the I-580 interchange.

It’s a high-speed thoroughfare now, but City leaders would like to transform it into a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly street.

City planners and engineers are researching possible improvements that could include sidewalks, steps to make the road look more appealing, signals, lighting, landscaping, and safety.          

The Carson City Public Works Department held a meeting Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Orsmby Room at Sheriff’s Office at 911 E Musser Street to get feed-back from Community members.   

“It’s more than just making it a pretty corridor. It has to be safe with the high school and all the kids that come through there and the church, which is a part of the community as well,” said concerned citizen, Charlotte who asked us not to use her last name.

This project is estimated to cost more than $21.3 million.

The design will be finalized in the summer of 2023 and construction will start at the end of 2023.

You can share your ideas for the project to the Carson City Project Manager and City Engineer by email at info@carsonproud.com.

You can also click here to submit a comment form on-line.

You can also take part in a brief survey at CarsonProud.com. This is also the location to get project updates. Just select the “subscribe” button on the main page.  

For notifications, text Carson Proud to (775) 522-5722.

