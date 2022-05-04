17th anniversary of woman missing from Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Thursday is the 17th anniversary of the disappearance of Jennifer Casper-Ross from Reno. The Reno Police Department seeks any clues in her disappearance.

Casper-Ross was last seen May 5, 2005, in the 400 block of Gentry Way. Police suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Police believe she is dead and that her body may be in Lassen, Shasta or Plumas counties but did not elaborate on what made them think that. These are the details provided by police:

Casper-Ross had been at the Peppermill Hotel-Casino with a friend earlier that morning and took a cab to the 400 block of Gentry Way to visit her mother, Carla Casper Brown, but she was not there. Casper-Ross did not have money to pay for the cab and ran away, breaking her high-heeled shoes. She climbed over a fence to flee. She called her father in Las Vegas and said she needed to go to Las Vegas and that was the last contact anyone had with her.

Her husband, Sean Ross, came home the night before her disappearance and found her intoxicated with cuts on her wrists. She said she needed to leave. She had her clothes and family photos packed in a bag. He tried to change her mind, but she insisted. Ross reported her disappearance to police. He filed for divorce three months later and took custody of their son.

Caspar-Ross was unemployed when she disappeared. She was fired from her job as an exotic dancer the week before her disappearance. She previously worked as a professional ballerina but a tailbone injury ended that career. She still gave dance lessons.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-321-8372,or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

