Older Americans Month kicks off in Washoe County

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is kicked off Older Americans Month with a Senior Information Fair on Tuesday at the Washoe County Senior Center.

“It’s important that they stay engaged, that they age their way, which is the theme for this year,” said Chris Ciarlo with Washoe County Human Services. “That they make friends and continue to socialize and stay engaged and stay active. That’s the goal of Older Americans Month in general.”

Washoe County has planned several events out during the month of May. You can find them here.

KOLO 8 is also a proud sponsor of an upcoming Stuff a Bus drive for seniors. That’s happening on May 19. You can find more information about that here.

