Sparks Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven.

It happened May 3, 2022 around 2 a.m. at the location at 600 15th Street.

The man was armed with a gun and demanded cash from the cashier, police said. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money

He is described as white, about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black ski mask.

If you have any information about this robbery, you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.