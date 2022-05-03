Advertisement

Sparks Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

A photo of the suspect from the in-store surveillance system.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven.

It happened May 3, 2022 around 2 a.m. at the location at 600 15th Street.

The man was armed with a gun and demanded cash from the cashier, police said. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money

He is described as white, about 6 feet tall, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black ski mask.

If you have any information about this robbery, you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

