The ROW Hosts Inaugural La Fiesta de Mayo Festival May 5-7

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - THE ROW is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its inaugural La Fiesta de Mayo Festival Thursday, May 5 through Friday, May 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 7 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can enjoy this event along the mezzanine from Eldorado Resort Casino to Circus Circus.

The family-friendly event will offer a variety of food, drinks including tequila and beer, and live entertainment.

You can also enjoy performances from traditional dancers and mariachi bands.

Multiple food vendors will feature authentic favorites including street tacos and churros.

“Each place you go they’ll be offering different types of experiences. At Eldorado I know we’ll be offering Ranch Water, which is a new fun type of skinny Margarita. We’ll be offering tequila tastings at El Jefe,” said The Row Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ken Ostempowski.

Click here for a link to buy venue tickets and find additional information about the Festival.

