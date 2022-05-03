Advertisement

Protesters gather in downtown Reno following leaked abortion opinion

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Protesters gathered in downtown Reno Tuesday following the leaked Supreme Court opinion that suggests the court would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

The draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito and spurred pro-choice protests across the country.

The court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, which was dated to February, the Associated Press reported.

A group of nearly 100 people held up signs outside the Federal Courthouse protesting the impact of such a ruling. The protest was led by Planned Parenthood and Wild West Access Fund of Nevada.

Co-founder of Wild West Access Fund of Nevada Carla Ramazan worries that if the opinion is made official, more people will be forced to travel to receive a safe abortion.

“Travelers, which we are seeing more and more of each week which we are seeing from places like Texas, Utah, Idaho and rural California and Arizona.”

“I fully expect places like Nevada, California, New York, the safe haven states with governments that are protecting their right to an abortion and have it codified in state statues like Nevada, to see a massive rise in travelers,” Ramazan said.

She is referring to the fact that in Nevada, it would require a vote of the people to change any of the state’s abortion laws.

Pro-life groups recognize the difficulty in overturning the law.

Nevada Right To Life Executive Director Melissa Clement issued a statement which says in part, “Nevada can only protect the preborn through a ballot vote. Tragically, abortion will remain legal for all nine months of pregnancy until such a vote takes place.”

When Nevadans were asked to solidify abortion laws in 1990, the vote passed by 64%

Many Nevada lawmakers also took to social media to respond:

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt released the following statement saying in part:

“If the leaked draft reflects the Supreme Court’s ultimate decision, it would constitute an historic victory for the sanctity of life and the principles of democratic self-determination. The Supreme Court has never had the expertise nor the authority to unilaterally legislate on abortion. After more than 50 years, that responsibility is poised to finally return to its rightful owners: the American people and their elected representatives.

Melissa Clement, Executive Director with Nevada Right to Life sent KOLO 8 News Now the following statement in full:

“It is unfortunate that someone chose to leak a draft opinion. Pro-life Nevadans continue to wait for the Supreme Court’s official opinion in the case of Dobbs v Mississippi. If Roe v Wade is overturned it simply means a return to democracy. States and their citizens will decide. Due to the 1990 Referendum, Nevada can only protect the preborn through a ballot vote. Tragically, abortion will remain legal for all nine months of pregnancy until such a vote takes place.”

In Nevada, a 31-year-old abortion law stands unless voters decide otherwise, regardless of what the U.S Supreme Court says.

