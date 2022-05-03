Advertisement

Open for Business: 3D Innovations makes unique, personalized crystal engravings using your photos

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Still looking for something for mom this Mother’s Day? The perfect gift is something that is beautiful and sentimental. You can add that personal touch be getting her favorite pictures of the kids or even grandkids engraved on a beautiful crystal. The work is so beautiful that she’ll want to display it in a place of honor.

3D Innovations is located inside the Meadowood Mall. Owner, Jory Mack stopped by Morning Break to explain how 3D imaging works and how you can order one for your loved one.

