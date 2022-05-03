New barber school offers local education for students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The students, from all walks of life, various ages, and experiences are some of the first to attend Northern Nevada Barber Academy.

The school opened its doors in November and wasn’t too surprised at the response it received. That’s because before now students had to head to Las Vegas for nine months or out-of-state for the same amount of time.

“I’m just thankful for having this opportunity for me and all the kids that’s here,” says Javel DuPree, one of the first to enroll in the new barber school. “It is definitely going to change my life and our lives,” he says.

Students must put in 1500 hours. That’s broken into time spent on certain aspects of the trade like a haircut, scalp treatments and shave.

The shave is in essence where they differ from a cosmetologist. Barbers are the only ones allowed to use a straight razor.

While the profession typically caters to men, that doesn’t mean men are the only students at this school.

“I made the decision very quickly to quit my job, and start school, really quickly,” says Chloe Foley, another student. “So, I don’t really know what I thought it would be. I just came with an open mind,” she says of the male dominated industry.

Gregory Fair is the owner instructor here. He says he opened Northern Nevada Barber Academy because of the serious need for a school located in Northern Nevada. He says the students come from all walks of life and for many, this is a second career.

The attraction, he says, is being your own boss, and helping clients feel good about themselves.

The challenge right now, he says, is getting these students the hours and experience they need.

That’s why he’s encouraging local residents to come down and give a barber’s chair a try.

“You are going to get your hair cut for $15,” says Fair. “We are here for the senior citizens, the under privileged. You don’t have any money, feel free to come in here for the service. We are here for the community,” he says.

For more information about Northern Nevada Barber Academy, click here. You can also send an email to NevadaBarberAcademy@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.