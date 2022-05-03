Nevada travels to USC for program’s first NCAA Tournament

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Men’s Tennis will begin play in its first NCAA Tournament at No. 13 overall seed USC. First serve at Marks Stadium is scheduled for Friday, May 6, at 1 p.m.

The Pack (19-7, 5-1 MW) swept the Mountain West’s regular season and tournament titles, capping the latter Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 victory over New Mexico. Nevada enters the draw as winners of seven of its last eight.

USC (21-5, 7-1 Pac-12) enters the first-round match on a 10-match winning streak. The Trojans most recently captured the Pac-12 Championship crown with a 4-1 win over Washington on April 23.

The four-team draw at USC will be rounded out by a first-round match between UC Irvine (17-6) and San Diego (22-3) at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.