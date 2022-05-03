Advertisement

Nevada ALS to host first in-person fundraiser in two years

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May is ALS Awareness Month. Saturday, May 7, the community is invited to “Walk to Defeat ALS” at the Sparks Marina Park. The event is the ALS Association Nevada Chapter’s (Nevada ALS) first in-person fundraiser in two years.

Jeana Curtis, the director on the ALS Board for ALS Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share her own experience with this fatal disease. Curtis lost her brother, Chris Curtis, to ALS in 2020. Along with advocating for ALS awareness, research and funding, she also heads #TeamCurtis4ACure.

This year, organizers want to make this walk super colorful. Each participant will be given one of four different colored ‘Unlock lanyards” in red, yellow, blue and white to represent a person’s connection to ALS. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. and the 1.5-mile walk will start at noon, directly after a car parade. There will also be food, raffles, face painting, music, lawn games and more.

While the walk is free to participants, walkers must register as part of a team or as an individual. Once registered, online profiles are created, and participants will be able to share their link in an effort to fundraise for the cause. For those not able to attend, the option to donate to a walker is also available. To register for the walk or donate to the event, visit the Reno/Sparks Walk to Defeat ALS page here.

For more information about Nevada ALS, visit the website. You can also follow Nevada ALS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

