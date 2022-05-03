Advertisement

KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin: Sea bass, roasted corn and braised asparagus

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sea bass is fancy fish for its rich, buttery flavor and meaty texture. Sea bass is a blank slate in the culinary world and really absorbs the flavors you add to it without needing to overcome a super fishy taste. It takes a little longer to cook than tilapia or cod, but even novice home cooks can work with the fish. It also plates well with most vegetables so choose what you like to eat and include it in this recipe.

For this recipe, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes uses local products Big Horn Olive Oil and Nevada Sunset Winery.

Ingredients:

  • 1 6 oz. sea bass filet
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 ear of corn
  • Lemon olive oil (BHOOC)
  • Asparagus tips
  • Petite potato medley (yellow and purple potatoes often come bagged together)
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 lime
  • 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup Riesling (Nevada Sunset Winery)

Directions:

  1. Marinate sea bass in lemon olive oil, garlic and fresh lime for more than an hour.
  2. In a pan or on grill, roast corn and potatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper.
  3. Cut asparagus spears into small pieces and leave tips.
  4. In a pan, heat up more lemon olive oil, place fish down in the pan; put asparagus in the pan around it.
  5. Cook high for 3 minutes. Flip fish.
  6. Deglaze pan with wine.
  7. Add corn and butter to the pan with the fish and turn down heat by half.
  8. Baste fish continuously until firm.
  9. Squeeze fresh lemon over all and serve.
  10. Voila! Perfect spring fish dish!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Sierra Gold Seafood for the fish and shrimp, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

