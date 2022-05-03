Dress for Success celebrates Mother’s Day with the Reno Aces and Best Dressed Momma contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Reno Aces and Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada are partnering together for a fun day at the ballpark on Sunday, May 8th at 1:05pm inside Greater Nevada Field as they take on Round Rock Express!

A total of $9 of each ticket will be donated to the organization.

Click here to purchase Aces tickets.

“Being a pillar within the northern Nevada Community, the Aces as an organization understands the responsibility of helping those less fortunate in as many ways as possible. This organization and our partnership will benefit so many, and we are thankful to be a part of an exceptional group of people who look to help each other.” said Aces Community Relations Manager, Mary Knezovich.

The northern Nevada non-profit also invites the community to honor the fashionable woman in their life for recognition as northern Nevada’s Best Dressed Momma 2022.

The winner will be announced at the Organization’s 4th Annual Kentucky Derby in the West virtual fundraiser sponsored by Sherwin-Williams and Cline Cellars, which takes place on May 7 at Hidden Valley Country Club.

”Dress for Success dreams up something to honor mothers each year since we serve so many single mothers. The contest is a wonderful way to recognize northern Nevada’s Best Dressed Mommas. We are equally as excited to team up with the Reno Aces which makes a great day at the ballpark for moms and their kids.” said Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada Founder and CEO, Patti Weiske. “We have emerged from two years of staying at home, many home-schooling kids, and we want to celebrate all moms who have been working overtime and can now get out of loungewear and back into the fashion they love to wear,” she added.

Click here to nominate someone for best dressed momma.

