Advertisement

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead
Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead is that of a man who had been shot.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer also said Tuesday that shoes worn by the man were manufactured in the middle and late 1970s, indicating that the killing likely occurred between the middle 1970s and early 1980s. Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s.

Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

The East William Complete Street Project will transform the corridor between North Carson...
Carson City leaders want to hear from you about $21 million street project
Reno Margarita Day Crawl
New Reno Day Crawl debuts this weekend
WCSO
WCSO raises awareness about mental health
A study from Seniorly found Nevada ranks last in the country in improvements to senior's lives...
Study shows Nevada ranks 51st in life improvement for seniors over last decade
5-3-22
Study: Nevada last in nation for senior life improvement from 2011-2020