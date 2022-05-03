Advertisement

“Boats and Hopes”: The new business giving back to local non-profits

An outing you can really feel good about- Boats and Hopes is a boat charter that donates to a...
An outing you can really feel good about- Boats and Hopes is a boat charter that donates to a local non-profit with each booking.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An outing you can really feel good about- Boats and Hopes is a boat charter that donates to a local non-profit with each booking.

Their mission is to build a brand that is passionate about our local community and environment. They are proud to join other companies to support our local non-profits and be an impact in someone’s life.

People can book any where from two to six hours. The boat can hold up to six people. Each month this boat season, Boats and Hopes will feature a non-profit organization to donate to. With each booking, $50 will be donated to the Nevada Humane Society until June.

Thomas Wheeler is the founder and captain and believes in giving back to the local community and sharing the beauty Lake Tahoe has to offer,

“It can be anything you want. It could be a team-building event, it can be a birthday, it could just be a joyride. There are a lot of amazing organizations here that just need the help, that need the promotion, and it’s Tahoe, it’s beautiful I want to be able to give people a good time on the water. It’s hard to not have a good time here,” Wheeler said.

Booking just opened this month and people can book on their website or on the Boats and Hopes Instagram.

