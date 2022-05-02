Washoe County District Court and NNWLA celebrate Law Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Law Week and if you need legal help there are free resources available. Local lawyers are offering their services on all sorts of topics right at the Washoe County District Court.

Each day this week people can sign up for an appointment right online or by calling the law library. This is a partnership with the Northern Nevada Women Lawyers Association. Zoom appointments can be made from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Monday through Thursday. Walk-in times are also available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The subject matters for each day are as follows:

- LandLord and Tenant covers evictions, leases, deposits, discrimination, etc.

- Family Law covers divorce, adoption, paternity, child custody, child support, and other family-related legal issues. Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

- Probate Law covers wills, trusts, and estates. First and Third Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.

- General Law covers most civil law matters not covered by Family or Probate Law; such as traffic tickets, employment law, landlord and tenant issues, contract disputes, etc. Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.

Bronagh Kelly is a Family Law Attorney in Reno, she mentioned what this program looks like for those who need legal assistance,

“Go online to see which days might best suit their needs. They can sign up for a time slot. You’ll have about fifteen minutes with an attorney on that specific practice area that you might need for, and hopefully, we can help you with your questions, concerns with any case you might have and just give you some reassurance,” Kelly said.

The Lawyer in the Library happens at the Second Judicial Court every week.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.