RTC, students flip switch on new traffic signal

By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new traffic signal activated Monday morning aims to make an intersection in Golden Valley safer.

The Regional Transportation Commission, students at Alice Smith Elementary, and Reno City Councilmember Bonnie Weber flipped the switch on the new signal at Golden Valley Road and Beckwourth Drive.

“I am thrilled to flip the switch on a new traffic signal near Alice Smith Elementary School in Ward Four,” said Councilmember Weber. “This new signal will make it safer and easier for kids and their families to get to and from school. I appreciate the RTC’s dedication to improving traffic safety in our community.”

This intersection has seen an increase in traffic and was determined to warrant a traffic signal to help improve safety and decrease the overall traffic congestion in the intersection, the RTC said in a press release.

Construction on the new signal began in March and was funded with RTC Fuel Tax funds.

