Reno Aces ready for a jam-packed month of promotions this May

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces start at home the first week of May. And while the players bring the heat on the field, the promotions and marketing team are bringing the fun to the stands.

Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Murray, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the full list of amazing promotions for the month of May.

Starting first with Los Corazones de Reno, KOLO 8 News Now is sponsoring these “Fiesta Latina” themed games May 5-7. Then on Mother’s Day, May 8, take mom to the ballpark and get a free, pink Reno Aces beanie. May 21 is Marvel Day where the Aces will suit up in Dr. Strange themed uniforms as the “Defenders of the Diamond” versus the Las Vegas Aviators. Also back this month are Fireworks Friday both May 6 and May 20!

