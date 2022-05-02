Open for Business: Good Anya Plant Shop in Truckee offers a variety of house plants and home decor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Russian-immigrant Anya Dublennikova has always loved gardening, plants and the outdoors. When she and her husband moved to Tahoe in 2020, she was working remote as a full time graphic and web designer. But she always wanted to get back to nature. So she opened Good Anya, a plant shop in Truckee. She sells indoor house plants, pots, moss boards and other home décor.

Dublennikova stopped by Morning Break to share her passion for plants and how she loves to help new clients become better plant parents.

Her business is located at 11429 Donner Pass Road next to Wild Cherries Coffee Shop.

