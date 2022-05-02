Katey’s Craft Corner: Studio 775 Reno shows how to make easy, DIY ‘porch leaners’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You don’t have to be an artist to be artistic. That’s the message Kara Beckmann, owner of Studio 775 Reno, brings every time she comes to Morning Break for arts and craft fun with Katey Roshetko. Her simple, easy, mistake-proof, DIY projects are great for all artistic abilities. They’re even fun to do with kids!

On Monday’s show, Beckmann brought a ‘porch leaner’ welcome sign that needed a little more glitter to zhuzh it up! Porch leaners are easy to make, you might even have an old piece of wood from a fence just laying around looking to be transformed! Stencils are helpful when it comes to painting on letters. Then you can stencil or free-hand whatever design you want.

Beckmann books paint parties through her website. She brings the party to you, whether you want to host something at your house, a park or even an event venue.

